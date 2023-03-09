Marjorie”Margie” Ann Carter Obit

Marjorie “Margie” Ann Carter 76, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on March 7, 2023, at Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Florida.

Margie was born on May 5, 1946, in Cottonwood, Alabama to Cannie Dickerson and Pearl Hart. Margie loved being outdoors; she enjoyed fishing and boat riding. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and watching old western movies. More than anything, she loved her family; she was especially proud of her grandkids, they were the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Cannie and Pearl Dickerson; husband: Jimmie Ray Carter; son: Jachob Tanner Carter.

She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Driscoll (Richard) of Bonifay, FL; Theresa Peel of Lynn Haven, FL, Kim Powell (Andy) of Chipley, FL; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 AM- 11 AM Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. A graveside service will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, Florida with Adam Ard officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Pallbearers: Vann Driscoll, Troy Driscoll, Alexander Harris, Josh Crane, Jeremy Albert, Stephen Register.