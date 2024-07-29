Marion Kenneth Yarbor Obit

Marion Kenneth Yarbor, age 81, of Hinson’s Crossroads, Washington County, Florida, passed on from this life July 28th 2024. He was born June 25, 1943, in Panama City, Florida.

He is predeceased by his mother Neta Ruth (Yates) Kolmetz and his step-father John Alfred Kolmetz. He is also predeceased by his sister Mary Sue (Yarbor) Romano.

He is survived by his wife Stella (Little) Yarbor, his brother, James David Yarbor of Tallahassee and two sons David Kenneth Yarbor, (wife) Regina (Bailey) Yarbor, and Brian Keith Yarbor, (wife) Stephanie (Miller) Yarbor. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Emily, Patrick, Madison, Jessica and Ethan Yarbor, all of Hinson’s Crossroads, Florida. He is survived by two nephews, Jay Yarbor of Tallahassee, Florida, and Tony Romano of Panama City, Florida, and two cousins Tommy Jenkins of Hinson’s Crossroads and Rubye (Fleming) Smith of Panama City.

Ken graduated from Bay High School in 1961, Mississippi College in 1964 in Elementary Education and in 1967 with his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. He was married in 1967 and lived for ten years in Pensacola, Florida, teaching and serving as an elementary school principle for seven years. In 1982 he graduated from Auburn University with his doctorate in Educational Administration. In 1984 he and his family returned to Florida where he worked in education in elementary, middle, and college level teaching for the rest of his career. He retired in 2007 from Bay District Schools.

He was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of the Gideons and other organizations.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Gideons Organization.

Graveside services are being held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Hinson’s Crossroads at 9:30am.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.