Marie Bruner Obit

Marie Bruner, 91 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Marie was born on October 6, 1930 in Washington County, Florida to Ernest and Susie Kent Locke. A lifelong resident of Washington County, Marie worked as a seamstress and was a faithful member of Orange Hill United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Susie Locke; beloved husband: Richard Bruner; son: Calvin Bruner.

She is survived by her sons: William Richard Bruner of Chipley, Florida, Alvin Bruner (Sherry) of Fountain, Florida, John Bruner (Sally) of Chipley, Florida; daughters: Kathrine Price of Enterprise, Alabama, Alberta Golden of Altha, Florida; brother: Eulice Locke (Luwanda) of Chipley, Florida; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11AM Monday, August 29, 2022 at Orange Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Wesley Syfrett officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friend for visitation 5-7PM Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida