AREA STUDENTS TAKE FLIGHT WITH STEM AT SUMMER CAMP

Students from eight schools gathered at Marianna K-8 School this week to fly drones, code robots, launch rockets and more learning disguised as fun. The camp is an initiative sponsored by ERAU’s Gaetz Aerospace Institute to engage middle school students in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Providing access to opportunities for students across Florida is at the core of our mission at Gaetz Aerospace Institute,” stated Executive Director Colleen Conklin. “It is our hope that every student finds inspiration at a young age that propels them to consider a career in STEM.”

Area students fly drones at the STEM camp sponsored by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this week. Pictured here, Hunter Langworthy (left) and Klarissa Varela (right) use their new knowledge to complete a drone race, a competition that culminates the week’s drone flights.

Completing the land, air and water, theme, students code Sphero robots to traverse a maze that will be submersed in water. Takai Copeland (left) and Miguel Caballero (right) practice on land before they take on the water challenge.

Kaitlin Prince (left) works with her flight squadron to carry out a teambuilding activity that requires patience and careful communication.

Washington county student Nathan McKinnie lands on the moon via the magic of virtual reality in a recreation of the Apollo 11 mission.