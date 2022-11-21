Maria Duane “Ri” McGlamery Obit

Maria Duane “Ri” McGlamery died Nov. 16 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 10, 1957 in Jacksonville, Fla., the eldest child of the late William Franklin McGlamery, Jr. and Josephine Brooks McGlamery.

Ri graduated from Chipley High School in 1975 and Vanderbilt University in 1979 with a bachelor of engineering in materials engineering. She started her career in Washington, D.C. as a civilian engineer with the Strategic Systems Program Operations, Navy Headquarters, Department of Defense. After seven years, she was reassigned to Cape Canaveral, Fla. as naval launch director of Strategic Systems Ballistic Missiles. Following 25 years with the US Navy, Ri transferred to the US Air Force Command where she was employed at the Nuclear Counterproliferation Agency in Albuquerque, N.M.

After retiring, she traveled for several years by RV before settling down in Chipley. She was an active member of the Chipley Garden Club as a master gardener and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.

Ri is survived by her sisters Brooke Grimes and husband, Danny, of Panama City, and Camille McGlamery of Chipley, as well as her niece, Trista McGlamery of Atlanta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her partner, Joe Adamson.

Funeral service will be held 2PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Ted Land officiating. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.