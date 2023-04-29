March & April Yard of the Month – Garden Club

MARCH AND APRIL YARD OF THE MONTH WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Every month Chipley Garden Club awards a Yard of the Month on behalf of the City of Chipley. The winners for March 2023 were Bernie & Mary Schwartz at 1280 Old Bonifay Road and the winners for April 2023 were Michael & Emily Brooks at 697 Main Street. Both yards are beautifully maintained and show pride in our community. The Yard of the Month sign is displayed at the winners’ homes and they both were presented a Certificate of Appreciation at the April Third Thursday Chamber of Commerce Meeting by Yard of the Month Chair Lorraine Register and Club President Gail Exum.

If you have a yard you would like to nominate, or would like to know more about Chipley Garden Club’s activities, please call Club President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:30AM at Falling Waters State Park. We welcome visitors and new members at any time.