Marcel Albert To Be Remembered

The public is invited to attend a ceremony commemorating Marcel Albert at the Washington County Historical Society at 11AM on Friday, November 15, 2024. Special guests from the French Military and United State Army will be remembering Mr. Albert’s contributions to World War II.

After a very distinguished military flying career for the French and Russians, Mr. Albert and his wife, Freda, retired to Chipley. He passed away in August of 2010 and was buried at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery. A bronze bust, a gift to Chipley from the Russian Embassy, stands at the historical society honoring his contributions towards ending World War II.

Following the ceremony, a wreath will be laid graveside at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery.