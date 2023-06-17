Maleah ReyAnn Eliana Braxton Obit

Maleah ReyAnn Eliana Braxton, 19 months old, went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She was born on November 16, 2021 in Gainesville, FL to Jamie Braxton and Charity (Lee) Braxton.

Maleah is survived by her loving family, her parents, Jamie Braxton and Charity Braxton, one sister, Makenna Braxton, three brothers, Mason Braxton, Micah Braxton, Maddox Braxton, paternal grandparents, James Gray Braxton and Margaret Braxton, maternal grandparents, Bob Lee and Patsy Lee, paternal great grandmother, Catherine Braxton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church of Quincy, FL at 2:00 P.M. EST. with Reverend Todd Hill officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 1:00-2:00 P.M. EST. Interment will follow at First United Methodist Church Cemetery of Cottondale, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net