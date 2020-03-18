Maddox obit

Janice W. Maddox, 75 of Grand Ridge, Florida died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Marianna Health & Rehabilitation Center.

She was an accomplished artist with a Masters Degree in Art History and Historic Preservation. Janice enjoyed painting. She retired from the State of Florida and was of Christian faith.

Janice was predeceased by parents, John W. and Mary Nina Sewell Maddox.

She is survived by sisters, Judy Lester of Panama City Beach, Florida, Patsy Lawson of Panama City, Florida and Marianne Broxton of Port St. Joe, Florida; niece, Caroline McClamahan (Rich) of Panama City, Florida; nephew, Travis Lawson (Ellie); great nieces, Nina McClamahan, Paige Lawson; great nephews, Richie McClamahan, John Lawson; several cousins; and special friend, David Saunders of Nashville, Tennessee.

A private family funeral will be conducted Friday, March 20, 2020. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.