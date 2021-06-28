Larry Darnell Mack, age 69, of Jacob City, Florida, departed this life on June 18, 2021 in Jacob City, Florida.

Larry was born Monday, November 26, 1951 in Jacob City, Florida to Willie and Lela Bell Mack Jones.

Larry attended Saint Paul High School where he played football. Shortly after high school he enlisted in the United States Army where he served as an Infantry Indirect Fire Crewman. He was considered was an expert with the M16 rifle. Larry was awarded the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Vietnam war. During his service, Larry spent time in Missouri, California, Germany and Vietnam. Larry was Honorably discharged on Saturday, February 24, 1973 and continued his service in the Army Reserve until Monday, February 21, 1977.

After being discharged from the Army, he moved Lakeland, Florida where he lived a number of years. Larry then returned to his home in Jacob City where he resided until death.

Larry was a no nonsense kind of guy, extremely independent and private person. He loved conspiracy theories, outdoors, travel and music.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Lela and Willie Jones

Larry is survived by two children: Mitchell Brandon Darnell Beacham of Vidalia, Georgia, and Nicole Mack of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren: Zamir Nichole Stokes, Zalei SuRai Stokes, and Sunday Zaire Stokes; he also leaves to mourn his siblings: Shirley Davis, Deborah Torres, Carolyn Jones, John Jones, Johnnie Jones all from Lakeland, Florida, Mary Sherman (Leon) from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Gwen Jackson (Homer) from Panama City Beach, Florida, Martha McNealy, Lela Smith (Ali), Willie Jones (Elvia), Jackie (Jacquline) Jones and Michael (Tiffany) Jones all from Atlanta, Georgia; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Public visitation with social distancing and facial coverings observed, will be 4-6 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will began at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.