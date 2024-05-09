Lynn J. Bridges Obit

Lynn J. Bridges of Cottonwood, Alabama went to his heavenly home on May 2, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.

Lynn was a lifelong resident of Chipley, Florida born to John and Lucille (Woodham) Bridges in 1944. Lynn graduated from Chipley High School in 1962. He served in the Washington County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and later the Florida Freshwater and Fish Commission as a Reserve Sergeant. Lynn worked in his community, retiring in 2004 from the District Three Department of Transportation after over 40 years of service. Lynn raised his family as a faithful member and deacon at Holmes Creek Baptist Church and later at First Baptist Church of Chipley.

Lynn is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Annie Lois (Sloan) Bridges, his son, Slade (Molly) Bridges, daughter Michelle (Darren) Chitty, and grandchildren, Dylan, Clara Jane, Sloan, and Mae.

Lynn enjoyed good music and a Gather Special on TV. He loved spending an afternoon driving his tractor and coming into a cold Dr. Pepper and an episode (or three) of Gunsmoke. Lynn was recognized as a Lifetime Member of the Alabama Gun Collectors Club and regularly attended gun shows around the state looking for a rare find to grow his Colt collection. He also enjoyed collecting unique knives and gifting them to his friends and family. He loved to go out to eat with Annie Lois and their friends to Javier’s, Blue Plate, and he never missed a chance to swing through Chic-fil-A.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Interment will be held at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net