LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick) Obit

LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.

During his 20-year military career Dick graduated from Airborne School, Flight School, Path Finder, Command and General Staff, and his branch was field artillery. He spent 6 months at the Berlin cut off and did two tours in Vietnam.

In his early years he enjoyed music and sang Latin Mass’ until he left for college. Dick also participated in various quartets throughout his life and loved to dance. After retirement, he owned and operated a Registered Quarter Horse Ranch where he stood three stallions and handled forty mares. Among his many talents, he owned and operated the Flying K Ranch Christmas Tree farm for many years.

Dick is preceded in death by his older sister, Beverly. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Polly; two sisters, Mime and Sharon; two sons, Craig and wife Kim; and Chris and wife, Lydia. Their eleven grandchildren are: Cory and wife Kristen; Brenna, Cassie, Jesse, Marshall and wife Sydney; Kaylee, Aaron, Amos, Brailee, Kisha and husband Clint; and Heather and husband Tate. They also have eleven great-grandchildren: Whitney and husband Clayton; Karlee and husband Colby; Rileigh, Kadie, Kason, Kenly, Kanon, Wesson, Lorelai, Christian, Lucas and Eric. Ellory is their great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Chipley, Florida. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

