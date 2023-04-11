Louise W. Clenney Obit

Louise W. Clenney passed away at her home in Owens Cross Roads, AL on April 7.

Louise was born on February 3, 1936 in Washington County, Florida to Jay and Corene Whittington. Louise was the oldest of three children, which included Roland and Billy Whittington.

Both brothers preceded her in death.

After graduating from Chipley High School in 1954, she married Army Private Cecil Taft Clenney. They were then stationed in Germany for two years.

Once his three years were up, they moved to Gainesville, Florida where Taft graduated with a degree in Education. In 1963, they moved to Orlando where Taft spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher. Louise worked and ultimately retired from working for the State of Florida as an office manager. They both retired to Chipley, Florida to be closer to family. She and Taft celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2014.

Three months later, Taft passed away. Louise moved in with daughter Andrea and they lived together until her passing.

She is survived by daughter Andrea, son Marcus and daughter-in-law Novy.

Graveside funeral service will be held 1PM Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Obert Funeral Home directing.