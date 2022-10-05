Louise Summerlin Nichols obit

Louise Summerlin Nichols, 93, of Marianna, FL, went to her heavenly home on October 3, 2022. She was at her home surrounded by family and friends.

Louise was born January 29, 1929, to the late Joe and Martha Summerlin. She graduated from Frink High School in Calhoun County. After graduation she worked with Southern Bell as a telephone operator in Miami, Jacksonville, and Marianna. Later years as a seamstress at Warner’s and Russell sewing factories in Marianna. In 1983, she started work at Jackson Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. She retired in December 1996.

Louise was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a dedicated Pastor’s wife for 58 years. They pastored Sink Creek Church of God, Sneads Church of God, Oak Grove Church of God, and Freeport Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Rev. Earl Clayton Nichols, her daughters Patricia Williams and Barbara Scott of Marianna, and daughter-in-law Kay Tidwell Nichols.

Survivors include two sons Donnie Nichols of Marianna, FL and Clayton Nichols and wife Angele of Cottondale, FL and daughter Cheryl Barwick and husband James of Grand Ridge, FL, one sister Margie Hollis and sister-in-law Myrl Summerlin of Altha, FL. She was blessed to be “Granny” to 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Special long-time friends Alfred and Margie Clark of Bascom, FL, Joe Mooneyham of Dellwood, FL, and Diane Barber of Marianna, FL.

Visitation will be at Lighthouse Community Church Hwy 73 South, Marianna, FL on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Community Church Hwy 73 South in Marianna, FL.

Officiating services will be the Rev. Ron Freeman, Pastors Lavon Pettis, James Barwick, and Frances Dudley.

Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, 4499 Franklin Street, Marianna, FL 32448 immediately following the service.

Funeral arrangements provided by Obert Funeral Home, Chipley, FL.