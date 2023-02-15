Lottie Nell Haney Obit

Lottie Nell Haney, age 84 of (Bunker) Vernon, FL passed from this life on Monday, February 13, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 8, 1938 in Malone Florida to the late Joseph Robert Grice and Minnie Mae (King) Grice.

She was married to John Henry Haney (Bo) on October 17th 1959 and they had four children, Judy, Tim, John and Jody Haney. They lived together in Mariana Florida from 1959 until her mother, Minnie Mae (King) Grice passed away in December 1979. Then in 1980 John (Bo) and Lottie and their four children moved to a small family farm in Bunker (Vernon), Florida.

Lottie was a devoted wife, loving and dedicated mom to all four of her children, raising all them to love and respect God and Family above all else. God and family were the two most important things in life to Lottie, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Minnie Grice along with all of her siblings and two of her children Judy (Haney) Gilley and Roger Timothy (Tim) Haney. She is survived by her husband John (Bo) Haney, her two sons John Haney and fiancé Libby of Bunker, Florida and Jody Haney and wife Michell Haney of Panama City, Florida. Her seven grandchildren Jeremy McCormick, Ryan (Tim) Haney, Holley Haney, Hannah Haney, Casey Peebles, Shelby Haney and Cody Haney, also by her five great grandchildren, Aria, Lucas, Cheyann, Tyler and Dreama.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home with Dr. Charley Fowler officiating. Interment will follow at New Bethany Cemetery of Hinson’s Crossroads, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net