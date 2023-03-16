Lorrie Jean Wilkins Obit

Lorrie Jean Wilkins 55, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on March 15, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 2, 1967 in Graceville, Florida to Billy Joe Abbott and Gloria Jean Peacock. Lorrie enjoyed spending time on the boat in the saltwater fishing and cooking the fresh catch of the day. Her favorite times were spent traveling in the Caribbean islands and spending time at her own oasis, her pool. Her greatest love, however, was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Lorrie’s sweet spirit will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years: Dean Wilkins of Chipley, FL; parents: Billy and Gloria Abbott of Chipley, FL; daughters: Tamarah Boutwell Chipley, FL, Corrie Wilkins of Lynn Haven, FL; brother: Paul Abbott (Melissa) of Chipley, FL; 4 grandchildren: Summer Boutwell, Jase Boutwell, Saylor Boutwell, Finley Boutwell.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.