Loretta Dianne Myrick Obit

Loretta Dianne Myrick, 68 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 16, 1956, in Bonifay, Florida to Sydney and Versie Miles Trant. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Dianne worked as the Unit Secretary at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sydney and Versie Trant.

She is survived by her loving husband: Weston “Mike” Myrick Jr. of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Kimberly Marsh Brandon and husband Jonathan of Chipley, Florida; son: Audie Ray Marsh and wife Brittany of Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri; two step sons: David Anthony Myrick and Michael Keith Myrick both of Chipley, Florida; three sisters: Lena “Pat” Pickron of Bonifay, Florida, Sylvia Clyde Luttrell of Bonifay, Florida, Velma Ruth Finch of Bonifay, Florida; seven grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Monday, April 29, 2024, at Obert Funeral Home Chapel, 731 Kirkland Road, Chipley, Florida with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home.