Lorene W. Smith Obit

Lorene W. Smith, age 86, passed from this life Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at The Court Yard Nursing Home in Marianna, FL. She was born in Altha, Florida on September 10, 1937 to Joseph Daniel and Roxie Anna (Brooks) Williams. Lorene worked as a Teachers Aid for the Washington County School District.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband; Carl Glen Smith, her daughter; Robin Gay, her brother; Chester Williams and two sisters; Seable Perry and Jewel Dean Harris. Lorene is survived by her son-in-law; Alan Gay, her brothers; Kenny Williams, Lester Williams, Alvin Williams, and Loyd Williams, her sister; Lodean Tate and two grandchildren; Cullen Eli Smith and Logan Levi Smith.

Her graveside service will be held 2:00P.M., Friday, October 20, 2023 at Glenwood Cemetery with Don Milton officiating.

