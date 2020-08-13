Mrs. Toreather Bowers Long, age 77, of Greenwood, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Long.

She is survived by one son, Darren O. Long of Pine City, MN, three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Greater Buckhorn Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 4691 Highway 162 in Marianna, with the Rev. William H. Harvey, pastor, officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.

Public visitation will be Friday, August 14, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, located at 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville.

Due to COVID-19, a facial mask or covering will be required for any and all services in compliance with city, county and Florida state law. Social distance is also required.