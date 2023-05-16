From Left: Carl Gregory, Destiny Gregory, and Dale Macumber

Local Student Receives Awards from the Sons of the American Revolution

Cadet Major Destiny Gregory, an 11th grade student at Vernon High School, was recognized at the school’s annual awards banquet on May 2, 2023. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Gregory of Vernon. She received the Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution (FLSSAR) Enhanced Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Medal, and a $200 cash award from the William Dunaway FLSSAR Chapter, Marianna, Florida. The award is based not only on her submission of an essay explaining how JROTC has prepared her to be a better citizen, but also on endorsements from her school principal and the senior military instructor based on leadership attributes, academic performance and involvement in school and community service activities. As the area winner, her application was submitted to the FLSSAR, where she placed 4th in the statewide competition.

Additionally, she received the FLSSAR JROTC Outstanding Cadet Medal. She was selected to receive this recognition by her JROTC instructors, Major William Chomos and First Sergeant Timothy Pickens, for her high degree of merit with respect to leadership qualities, military bearing and general excellence.

Cadet Major Gregory is a well deserving recipient of both awards exemplifying the success and purpose of the JROTC program. JROTC develops informed and responsible citizens, strengthens character, promotes an understanding of the basic elements and requirements for national security, helps form self-discipline, develops respect for an understanding of the need for constituted authority in a democracy and develops an interest in the military services as a career. She has been selected for a full scholarship to participate in this years United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar in Annapolis Maryland, her goal is to be commissioned as a naval officer.

The William Dunaway Chapter, FLSSAR of Marianna, Florida holds their meetings the second Thursday of each month, September-May, at Jim’s Buffet and Grill located on Lafayette Street in Marianna. The meeting begins at 6:00 PM with a social hour starting at 5:00 PM. SAR is a lineage society with primary goals to promote patriotism, educate youth and others about the American Revolution, and historical preservation. For more information on how to join email Tom Rankin, Chapter President, at tomrankin11@yahoo.com.