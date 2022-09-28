Local Institutions Place in Southeastern States Manhunt Field Trials

From L to R: Officer C. Santellana, Officer Q. Baine, Officer J. Walsingham, Sgt. J. Walsingham, Sgt. D. Jordan, Sgt. R. Taylor, Officer C. Godwin, and Officer J. Colwell

 

Milton, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is proud to announce the success of seven institutional K-9 teams for their placement at the Southeastern State Manhunt Field Trials hosted by the Escambia County Road Prison at the Blackwater River State Forest.

In the Multiple Leash Division:

1st Place                      Century Correction Institution

2nd Place                     Jackson Correctional Institution

3rd Place                      Holmes Correctional Institution (Bonifay, FL)

In the Single Leash Division:

1st Place                      Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley, FL)

2nd Place                     Liberty Correctional Institution

3rd Place                      Apalachee Correctional Institution

4th Place                      Calhoun Correctional Institution

Teams from Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida competed through the woods on a 1.5-mile day and night track. The Manhunt Trials simulate conditions that K-9 teams experience when finding a lost child or suspect. Teams that compete can choose whether they compete in single leash (one K-9), or multiple leash. While on the tracks, teams must collect four flags before tagging the person at the end of the track. Holmes CI’s time was 13.49 minutes in the Multiple Leash Division. NWFRC’s time in the Single Leash Division was 15.44 minutes.

