Local Gardeners Attend Training

Thursday and Friday, August 10-11, members from Chipley Garden Club and Washington County Master Gardeners attended Florida Federation of Garden Club’s District I 14th Annual Short Course North entitled “In the Beginning…”. The course was held in Cantonment, Florida at the Escambia County 4-H Office.

This annual training helps keep garden club members and Master Gardeners updated on a variety of subjects. This year the course included The Changing Florida Landscape, Escambia Bay, Native American Culture & Plants, The Dirt on Soil, Plants & Pollinators, Plants of the Holy Land, The Evolution of Lawns, and It All Begins with Water. In addition to the educational opportunities, crafts were offered – Kokedama (Japanese Moss Balls) and French Collage, garden themed vendors were on-site, and a plant sale was just “out the back door.” During breaks, guests were also able to visit the on-site UF/IFAS demonstration garden.

FFGC President/District I Club Member Tina Tuttle remarked, “We’ve offered this opportunity to garden club members, Florida Master Gardeners and the public for 14 years and the reception has been wonderful. The presenters are different every year and are the best in their areas of expertise.”

Gweneth Collins, Chipley Garden Club President, stated, “Chipley Garden Club was the only club attending from District II. We’ve learning some interesting tidbits and we’re bringing that knowledge back to share with our members and the public.

Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at anytime during the year. And, if you’re interested in finding out more about Chipley Garden Club or FFGC, please call Gweneth Collins, President, at 850-260-4049.”

Wade Collins, Club President Gweneth Collins, FFGC President Tina Tuttle, Glenda Wilson and Dania Barnes

Seated: Dania Barnes, Club Vice-President Linda Pigott, Pam Morzos, and Glenda Wilson; Standing: Wade Collins