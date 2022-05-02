Local Garden Clubs meet in Lynn Haven

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 seven local garden clubs of Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. met in Lynn Haven at Arc of the Bay for the Spring District II meeting. The meeting was hosted by Lynn Haven Garden Club with over 75 in attendance. Club members present came from Lynn Haven, Wausau, Sneads, Port St. Joe, Panama City, Gulf Beach (Panama City Beach), and Chipley.

District II Director Sue Schmitz conducted the meeting which included reports from each club as to their activities during the past six months. Activities covered a large range of activities including programs with youth, Blue Star Markers, field trips, community gardens, new social media adventures, raised beds, plants sales, Veterans recognition and much more.

Julie McConnel, UF/IAS Horticultural Agent educated the group on “Beneficial Insects” stating, “Not all bugs are bad bugs!” Following lunch, a mini program by Darryl Updegrove of Florida Trails Association – Panhandle Chapter shared about accessibility and location of Florida Trails in our area.

At the end of the day, Garden Club President Gail Exum remarked, “This has been a very enlightening day. We’ve covered everything from bugs and trails, to honoring Mother Earth and Eco awareness, and FFGC’s 100th Anniversary coming up in 2024. We always enjoy getting together with other clubs and learning how they are exploring the world of gardening.”

Chipley Garden Club welcomes members at any time during the year. If you’re interested in joining or would like information on club activities, check out our facebook page at “Chipley Garden Club”.

Wausau Garden Club picture #1, Chipley Garden Club Officers – Dania Barnes, Ri McGlamery, and Gail Exum picture #2