Local credit union awards $5500 in classroom grants to Panhandle educators

After a month-long entry and review process, Community South Credit Union announced the educators who will be awarded a “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant this year. The grant was developed to provide funding for unique projects that enhance the classroom experience beyond the normal curriculum. This year, the credit union awarded four grants for a total of $5,500 to winners in Holmes, Walton, and Washington Counties.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the efforts of these educators in providing our students with programs that might not otherwise be possible due to budget constraints,” said Jan Page, CEO of Community South. “We hope each of these initiatives will instill a thirst for lifelong learning.”

Each educator was awarded with a funding amount based on their individual project proposals. Congratulations to each of the “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant winners!

● Jill Cook at Bonifay K8 School (Bonifay, Florida) will receive a $1500 grant to update the lighting system in the student theatre. 8th grade students will have the opportunity to learn about maintaining the lighting hardware and managing it through a control panel. Enhancing the space will benefit the entire school district and community at large as they all utilize the theatre.

● Joseph Proffitt at Walton Middle School (Defuniak Springs, Florida) will receive a $1500 grant to build Garden Tower Composting Containers. 6th grade students will have the opportunity to learn about vertical growing methods and vermicomposting. Maintaining these self-fertilizing, container gardens will not only teach students how to apply basic agriculture skills, but also allow them to demonstrate their skills so they can teach others.

● Melissa Caren Brock at Vernon Elementary School (Vernon, Florida) will receive a $1500 grant to purchase small, pitched percussion instruments, called glockenspiels. Students from 2nd to 5th grade will be able to use these new 13-note glockenspiels to safely learn, practice, and demonstrate an array of creativity, logic, and fine motor skills.

● Stephanie Walters at Kate Smith Elementary School (Chipley, Florida) will receive a $1000 grant to implement Project Positivity. Project Positivity includes school-wide projects and class-based units that foster a school culture that focuses on the needs of others and celebrates individuals within the community. This program is designed to build strong character traits among 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students that are needed to be successful in all aspects of life.

