Local author visits school

Local author and teacher Karen G. Aukema visited Bonifay K-8 School May 6 and spoke with second grade students about her latest children’s book, “Ashel’s Spring.”

Teachers read the book to students ahead of time, and the Bonifay K-8 PTO and funds from the library purchased 125 copies, one copy for each second grade student. Aukema delivered the books and enjoyed talking to the students.

“The students were so excited and had amazing questions about the book and about writing,” Aukema said. “Talking about books is one of my favorite things to do.”

Check out her books on amazon.com, or on her website at karengeorgeaukema. com.