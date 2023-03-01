Linda Shaw Cutts Obit

Linda Shaw Cutts, age 76, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. She was born on November 27, 1946 in Holmes County, FL to the late Otha Kyle Davis and Orene (Deal) Davis.

Linda is a lifelong resident of Chipley and she is a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Otha K. Davis and Orene Davis, siblings; John Davis and Michael Davis, and husbands; Lloyd Lee Shaw and James Marvin Cutts.

Linda is survived by her four sons; Edward Allan Cutts, Bryan Dale Cutts, Adam Lee Shaw, and Kevin Patrick Shaw, one daughter; Cindy Lynn Padgett, eight grandchildren; Casey Allan Cutts, Miranda Leanne Shaw, Tanner Edward Cutts, Jay Thomas Padgett, Sarabeth Grace Shaw, Patrick James Shaw, John Daniel Shaw, and Benjamin Bradley Shaw, and two great grandchildren; Drake Allan Cutts and Kennedy Nicole Cutts.

The Family will hold a Private Graveside Service at Rock Hill Cemetery where Linda will be laid to rest.

In Lieu of Flowers the family has requested that donations be made to either American Diabetes Association or Emerald Coast Hospice (1330 South Blvd, Chipley, FL. 32428)

