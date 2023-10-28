Linda Louise Wunderly Obit

Linda Louise Wunderly passed away at Jackson Hospital on Wednesday, October 25th at 2:28 P.M.

Linda was born in Miami, FL on March 22, 1949 and moved to the Panhandle in 1977. She was an elementary school teacher for 28 years at Cottondale Elementary School and Kate M. Smith Elementary School in Chipley. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, as well a member and past president of the Phi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honor society for women educators.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Erna Diesner of Palm Bay, Florida; son-in-law, Raymond Arledge of Altoona, Alabama; and most recently her niece, Tammy Wunderly of Orlando.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Wunderly; son, Seth Wunderly; daughter, Shannon Arledge of Altoona, AL; brothers, Bruce Diesner and wife, Kathy of Cottondale, FL, David Diesner and wife, Debbie of Palm Bay, Florida; brother-in-law, Clint Wunderly of The Villages, and sister-in-law, Debby Wunderly of DeLand, FL. Survivors also includes her grandchildren, Moriah Mendoza, Jessica Brookes, Alexis Arledge and Kaleb Arledge and wife, Shay; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emalee Mendoza; nieces, Jillian Diesner, Katie Johnson and husband, Ben, Candace Self and husband, Barry; nephews, Clint Wunderly, Steve Wunderly and Dane Diesner and wife, Carmen; great-nieces, Kalaya Wills and Lexi Wunderly; great-nephews, Renzo and Rocco DiNegro Diesner, Luke and Levi Johnson and Diego Wunderly; as well as her very special extended family, Dennis and Janice Sloan, Lindsay, Timmy and Lyla Boone and Adam, Julia, Eleanor and Noah Sloan.

A memorial service will be 2 P.M., Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Eastside Baptist Church with Pastor David Beagle officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until the time of service at Eastside Baptist Church with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Linda asked for donations to the maintenance of the Angel of Hope statue in Dothan, Alabama, the Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be made online at www.mariannachapelfh.com