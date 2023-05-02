Linda Lothella (Bryant) Marshall Obit

Linda Lothella (Bryant) Marshall, age 82, of Vernon, FL passed from this life April 26, 2023 at her home. She was born August 4, 1940 in West Bay, Florida to Achey Clyde Bryant and Effie Mears Bryant.

Linda was a long time member of New Hope Methodist Church. She loved her family, sewing, and baking. She was a caregiver to many and loved by all.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband; Fredrick (Buddy) Marshall, grandson; Ricky Marshall, two brothers; Robert Beverley Bryant and Corelius Bryant. Linda is survived by her sons; Fred and wife Regina of Vernon, FL, Sam and wife Janice of Bonifay, FL, grandsons; Terry Marshall, Treavor and wife Jessica, Mitchell Marshall, Steve Rhea, and one great grandson; Dallas Rhea.

A Graveside Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, May 5th, 2023 at New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Reverend Bill Nation officiating.

