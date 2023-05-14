Linda G. Green Obit

Linda G. Green, age 76 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. She was born on December 7, 1946 in Tinley Park, IL to the late Frank and Dorothy Gustafson.

There is so much to say about Linda’s life…but simply she was a friend to everyone she met and loved by all who knew her. In giving that same love, she always put others first and made everyone, no matter who, feel like they were part of her family. Linda will be remembered for her devotion to our Lord and His commandments, and her utter selflessness as a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sorely missed. She has though, most assuredly received her heavenly reward.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Gustafson and sister, Kathy McCormick. Survivors include her loving husband, Leonard Thomas Green of Chipley, FL; her son Frank and his wife Christie of Gray Court, SC, and their children Marcus, Daniel, and Lucy; her son Joseph and his wife Mary of Chipley, FL, and their children, Xavier, Erik, and Michael.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

