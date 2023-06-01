Linda Bass Nellums Obit

Linda Bass Nellums went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 after a short illness. Linda was born on April 11, 1946 to the late Lester and Margaret Bass of Graceville, FL.

She is survived by her son, James Nellums Jr. and wife Cathy, grandchildren, Jessica Richter and husband Jeff, Jackie Nellums, Jamey Nellums and wife Jessica all of Chipley, FL and Justin Nellums and wife Tosha of Wausau, FL. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Raychel Bridges and husband Phillip, Alyssa Oldaker, Elizabeth Richter, Shyla Nellums, Matthew Nellums, Shayd Nellums, Natalie Nellums, Huxley Nellums, three sisters, Donna Waters and husband Mike, Gloria Skinner and husband Floyd, Susan Metcalf and husband Jody, one brother, Lester Bass and wife Frankie and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Nellums Sr., one son, Randy Nellums, one sister, Shirley Segers and one brother, Danny Bass.

Mrs. Nellums was a lifelong resident of Chipley. She retired from West Point Pepperell and was currently employed at Jackson Hospital. Linda was devoted to her children and her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for Visitation starting at 1:00 P.M. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P. M. with Reverend B. Longo officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net