Lila Yvonne Evens Obit

Lila Yvonne Evans ,84 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 29, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Yvonne was born on December 11, 1938, in Holmes County, Florida to Alvin Brett and Lovie Hinson. Yvonne had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1976 coming from Albany, Georgia and was of the Pentecostal faith. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Alvin and Lovie Brett; husband: James Marlin Evans.

She is survived by her sons: Joseph Evans (Carlene) of Vernon, FL, Johnny Evans (Sherri) of Vernon, FL; daughter: Debbie Coatney (Rickey) of Vernon, FL; brother: Dois Lipford (Deloris) of Marianna, FL; sisters: Faye Sallas of Bonifay, FL, Mary Brett of Bonifay, FL; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.

Service will be held 2 PM Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Vernon Evangelistic Center in Vernon, Florida with Pastor Sherri Evans and Pastor Cody Boyett officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.