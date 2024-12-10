Light the Square in Wausau

On December 7, 2024, the Wausau Community Development Club hosted its fourth annual Light Up the Square event at the Wausau Town Square. The community gathered to celebrate the season with a day filled with craft vendors, delicious food, hot chocolate, s’mores, live music, and more. Musical performances included Sam and Kaitlyn Nolen, Trish Brannon, the Chipley High School Jazz Band, and Leah Pettis, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event was a success and anyone who missed it this year should definitely attend next year. Thank you to those who make this event possible.

Story and Photos by Amber Nicole Maxwell