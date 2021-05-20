Lewis obit

Mrs. Marjorie Marcille Curry Lewis, age 76, of Greenwood, Florida passed away May 18, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born at home in Holmes County, Florida on January 4, 1945 to the late James Aubra Curry and Iva Lou Sowell Curry.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lewis was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Perry Jerome Lewis, paternal grandparents, George Will Curry and Elizabeth Curry, maternal grandparents, Joseph Dupree Sowell and Eula James Sowell, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Perry Monroe Lewis and Ethel Irene Lewis.

Mrs. Lewis is survived by her four loving children, Regina Clark and husband Ronald of Grand Ridge, FL, Steven Lewis and wife Michele of Cottondale, FL, Michelle Riley and husband Gregory of Tallahassee, FL, and Philip Lewis and wife April of Greenwood, FL; four brothers, Ronnie Curry and wife Sharon, Joe Curry and wife, Gloyce, Dennis Curry and wife Shelby, and Danny Curry and wife Maureen all of Holmes County Florida; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Rachel and Travis Brock and their children, Julia, Emelia, and Abel Jax, Aubra and Kaleigh Clark and their children, Kaybrey and John Luke, River Clark, Amanda Lewis and her children, Abigail and Carlin, Sara and Joe Bien and their children, Riley Grace and Oliver, Jonathan and Janet Riley, Cody Lewis, Mason Lewis, and Emily Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021, at East Pittman Baptist Church with Rev. Juno Douglas, Rev. Gary Taylor, Rev. John Chance, and Rev. James Barwick officiating. Interment will follow in the East Pittman Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 2 to 3 PM at East Pittman Baptist Church.