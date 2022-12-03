Leo T. Maddox Obit

Leo T. Maddox, 89, of Panama City, FL passed away December 1, 2022 in his home with loved ones.

He was born on March 22, 1933 in Clarksville, FL (Calhoun County) to Theo Maddox and Lorene (Pitts) Maddox. After serving in the Korean War, Leo married Gracie Maddox in 1964 and together they raised 8 children.

Preceded in death by his wife: Gracie M. Maddox; parents: Theo and Lorene Maddox ; children: Sharon Maddox and Tommy Maddox.

He is survived by sons: Chuck Kelly (Tammy), David Kelly (Rita), Michael Kelly (Pammie), Robert Maddox (Karen), Kenneth Maddox; daughter: Teresa Floyd (Joey); grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 4th at Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills. Visitation with family will be graveside at 3:00 p.m. followed by service provided by Reverend Nixon Miller at 3:30 pm. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

We sincerely thank Covenant Care for their services and support while Leo was under their care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sand Hill Assembly of God in memory of Leo Maddox.