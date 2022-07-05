Leo Joyner Obit

Leo Joyner, 90 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022 at his residence.

Leo was born on April 9, 1932 in Washington County, Florida to George W. and Genola Griffin Joyner. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Leo was of the Baptist faith and served 27+ years in the Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Genola Joyner; brothers: Charles Joyner, Clifford Joyner, John Wesley Joyner, and Clevis Joyner; sisters: Nellie Anderson and Tressie Mae Griffin; great grandchild: John Allen Watson.

He is survived by his two sons: Steve Joyner and wife Barbara of Chipley, Florida, Tim W. Joyner and wife Tracy of Chipley, Florida; sister: Edna Ogborne of Chipley, Florida; grandchild: Marcey Watson and husband Travis; great grandchildren: Ashton Watson.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with Bro. James Guy officiating. Interment will follow in Ferguson Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.