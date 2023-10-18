Lee Roy Goodman Obit

Lee Roy Goodman, 80 of Wausau, went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2023 at his home.

Lee Roy was born on July 11, 1943, in Wausau, Florida to James Clyde Goodman and Laura Douglas Goodman. He retired from Washington County Road Department where he was a Motor Grader Operator. He attended Wausau School and was the Possum King numerous times. Lee Roy was firm in his Christian faith and both pastored and attended Sandy Mountain Church. He lived a simple life, happily married to his beloved wife Inez for 51 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and camping, also coonhunting in his younger days. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Laura Goodman; beloved wife: Thelma Inez Goodman; two brothers: James Goodman and Ivey lee Goodman.

He is survived by his two sons: Todd Goodman and wife Tina of Wausau, Florida, Deion Goodman and wife Patti of Chipley, Florida; daughter: Connie Nelson and husband David of Wausau, Florida; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-seven great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, October 20, 2023, at White Double Pond Church with Rev. Ronnie Gean Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.