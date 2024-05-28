Leah Louise Wetter Reagan Obit

Leah Louise Wetter Reagan, age 86 of Shalimar, Compass Lake and Palm Springs North FL passed from this life, May 23, 2024. She was born in New York, NY on May 1, 1938, to the late Alexander Baer and Molly (Bernstein) Baer.

She was predeceased by her brother Daniel Baer and wife Gayson, her first husband Wallace Wetter, her second husband James Reagan, and longtime companion Marty Hogan.

Leah Reagan’s life was full of accomplishments:

She was the first female complaint officer for Metro Dade Police Department.

After moving to Compass Lake in 1987, she led Jackson County in setting up their 911 dispatch system.

She volunteered as the dispatcher for Compass Lake in the Hills Volunteer Fire Department, where she was known as “The Call Girl”.

She was a real estate agent and ran her business from the log cabin store that she and her husband James built on Hwy 231 now known as Country Candy Store.

She volunteered for the Red Cross for 22 years and worked for the National Red Cross on Disaster Relief where she was gone for countless days providing emergency aid to those in need. She received every award the Red Cross had, including the Ruby Cooper award and the Presidential award signed by the President of the United States.

•Leah loved Mahjong and taught it to her family and groups of people everywhere.

Her Greatest Accomplishment was her family:

Her Children: Scott Wetter, Jeffrey Reagan and Angie, Michael Reagan and wife Darcy, Dena Reagan and two bonus daughters: Valerie Denning and husband Bobby (deceased) and David, and Peggy Traff (deceased) and husband Kevin.

Her Grandchildren: Matt Wetter, Ben Wetter and wife Emma. Dottie Bass. Shelby Reagan, Chelsea Reagan, Hailey Reagan, Laura Blankenship, Cassie Miller. Kayla Boardman and husband Jeff, Stephen Brown and wife Aubrianna, Aaron Adams and wife Paige. Jeffrey Schoenfarber and Norah, Laura Byrd and husband Robbie, Jaime Meyer and husband Marshall. Victoria Hilton and husband Michael, Shery Kim, Christina Pederson, David Peterson, Katie Standlea and husband Clint, Steven Traff and wife Allison.

Her Great Grandchildren: Dade Wetter. Sampson Wetter, Hank Wetter. Addieson Lancaster, Kennedy Lancaster. Henry Boardman. Andrew Brown, Isabel Brown. Alexa Schoenfarber, Ryan Schoenfarber. Brittney Burns. Brandon Hilton, Samuel Hilton, Maxwell Hilton. Courtney Kim. Dillan Pederson, Ethan Pederson. Jalex Peterson. Zane Standlea, Conner Standlea, Lillian Standlea. Kasper Traff.

Her Great Great Grandchildren: Danny Jones. Enesmae Standlea-Uptgraft.

Rest easy, Mahjong Queen the game is over, and you won!

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 30, 2024, at 12:00 P.M. at McCormick Lake Clubhouse 1030 View Dr. Alford, FL, 32420.

Memorialization will follow by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

