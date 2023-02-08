Lawton William “Billy” Sauls Obit

Lawton William “Billy” Sauls, age 70, of Lincoln, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord onFebruary 5, 2023. Billy was born in Miami, Florida on January 12, 1953, to Lawton William “Bill” Sauls and June McCoy Sauls.

He leaves behind three children. Derek Sauls, Jaime “Angelique” Sauls, and Kyle Sauls, eight siblings, Junette Sauls, Patricia Sauls “Patty” Kowaleski, Susan Pflieger, Juliet Sauls, Kevin Sauls, Alan Ageloff, JoAnn Randazzo Carrick, Donna Randazzo and Vinny Randazzo, an uncle, Charles Sauls of Humble, TX, a stepmother, Sue Sauls of Binghamton, NY, a stepfather, Vicent Randazzo of Reading, PA, and several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, a brother, Clifford Sauls and one adopted sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Sauls Maine.