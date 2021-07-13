Ms. Karen Law, age 63, of Kynesville, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 10, at her residence.

Karen moved to Marianna in 1988 where she met the love of her life, Jay Law. Together, they were longtime members at New Salem Baptist Church. Karen had many hobbies including taking care of her animals, hunting, and looking for Indian artifacts. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and loving on her grandchildren.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Alma Carter Winters.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jay Law; daughters, Carrie Wolk (Bryan Scott) and Donna Wolk all of Cottondale, sons, Jay Jordan (Carey) of Ft. Myers, FL and Thomas Miller of Lynn Haven, brothers, CJ Lawson, Don, Jimmy, and Ricky Price; sisters, Roberta Richardson of Daytona Beach and Angela Ishak of Pearland, TX; seven grandchildren, Tarra Angel, Zackary, Kat, Alma Jean, and Carlie Jai, Alexus and Alexander Jordan; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

“Today we celebrate the passing of a mom, sister, and aunt. She had many titles but most of all she was caring. Karen was full of unconditional love. Let this passing be a celebration of her life for she would not want us to mourn. Mother was the type that would say have a drink on me and know this, Angel … AKA Alma, and I are watching over you all! Keep your heads up and let this be what brings you all back together as family. That’s the mom and woman I loved and will always remember. She was the strongest and fiercest. Love you always,” your Lil jaybird.

No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.