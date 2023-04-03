Law Enforcement TORCHRUN

Law enforcement officers from over 300 Florida agencies — police departments, sheriff’s offices, Florida Department of Corrections, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Customs, Air Force Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWCC) — all participate in the state-wide torch run to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

The Special Olympics Florida has championed the message that people with intellectual disabilities will succeed if only they are given the chance since 1972. They provide year round competitions to help athletes unlock their potential while serving them with programs promoting inclusion and acceptance.

Each year, over 5,000 officers carry the torch on a 1500-mile relay through 67 counties in Florida. Funds are generated through contributions from individuals and businesses along the way and through sales of the popular Torch Run T-shirts and caps. The intrastate torch relay began at the end of March and will culminate at the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Florida State Games. Officers from around the state will come together to bring the Flame of Hope™ into the stadium.

The Washington County leg of the run was held on Monday, April 3, 2023. Commencing from the Court House in Chipley, Florida and ending at Peoples South Bank, located in front of Walmart. Staff from the Florida Department of Corrections Northwest Florida Reception Center, Washington County Sheriff, and students from the Florida Panhandle Technical College all participated in this run.

Light refreshments were provided at the end of the run by Mrs. Tisha Marsceill and the fine folks of Peoples South Bank. We would like to thank everyone for coming out and participating in this great cause.

Photos by Amber