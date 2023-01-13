Laura Deloris Worley Booth Obit

Laura Deloris Worley Booth, 90, of Chipley, FL passed from this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

She and her husband Gene opened Scotty’s Drive-In 1957 which was a friendly and safe place for friends and family to gather. Together they opened Scotty’s BBQ in 1969 along with other business ventures.

Deloris worked at the Chipley Piggly Wiggly for almost 30 years enjoying the friends she made through the years of working there and helping anyone that could use her help. She has a heart of gold.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years: Gene Scotty Booth; parents: Hubert D. and Cleo Worley, siblings: Hubert E. Worley and Gloria Jean Worley.

She is survived by her children Scott (Wanda) Booth of Chipley, FL; Mark (Carol) Booth of Atmore, AL and Laura Booth (Danny) of Renn of Ft. Walton Beach. Her siblings Ruby Batten, Vernel Payne, Hilton Worley and Donna (Max) Laney, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held 3 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Glenwood Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.