Larry Natale Obit

Larry Natale of Chipley, Florida entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2022. He was 71.

Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was born in Nyack, New York to James (Jimmy) and June Natale and lived in Haverstraw, New York. Larry graduated from North Rockland High School in 1969 and entered the United States Navy. After his service in the Navy he married Laurie and had four children. Larry had a lifelong career at Orange Rockland Utilities as a certified welder on the gas lines. He loved camping and fishing at Rio and icefishing in New Hampshire, as well as being a huge Steelers fan. Larry was a member and ex-commander of the local AmVets 007 where he loved to spend time with his wife and friends and giving a helping hand whenever needed.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Laurie of 47 years; three children: Randy Muise (Cynthia) of Wallkill, NY, Lawrence J. Natale of Chipley, FL, Nancy Schwerberg (Marius) of Walden, NY; sisters: Vicky Behr (Ed) of Monroe, NY, Merry Jean Kunkle (Tom) of Endicott, NY; grandchildren: David Natale of Colorado Springs, CO, Giovanna Muise of Newburgh, NY; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents: James and June Natale; daughter: Jessica Muise; sister: Terry Andriefski; brother in law: Greg Andriefski; aunt: Donna Manning.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local amvets 007 Chipley, Florida in Larry’s honor.