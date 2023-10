The Chipley lady Tiger Volleyball honored the Seniors for their work and dedication, the seniors are: # 14 Nevaeh Bellamy,# 12 Ni’Kyah Collins, # 11 Hanna Duke, # 4 Ryleigh Kunde, # 10 Jadeyn Popp, # 9 Bella Thorton.

The earlier JV match with the Bonifay Lady Blue Devils, Chipley Lady Tigers won the best out of 3, 2-0, scores were 12-25, 15-25. The Chipley Lady Tiger Varsity won the match with the Bonifay Lady Blue Devils 3- 0, scores were 8- 25, 11- 25, 8- 25.