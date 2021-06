The Kolmetz Family Reunion will be held July 9 and 10 at Live Oak Baptist Church, 4108 River Road (Millers Ferry Road) in Vernon. The Kolmetz Sing will be starting at 6 p.m. with refreshments following the sing and lots of fellowship with family. The reunion will start at 10 a.m. on July 10. Bring your favorite covered dish to share with family and plan to eat around noon.

For more information, contact Bertha Padgett at 850-535-2737; leave a message if no answer.