THE 2022 KOLMETZ FAMILY REUNION

ON JULY 8 AND 9

AT MILLER’S FERRY LIVEOAK BAPTIST CHURCH IN VERNON, FLORIDA

SING IS FRIDAY NIGHT THE 8TH REFRESHMENTS SERVED AFTERWARDS

REUNION WITH DINNER ON THE GROUNDS ON THE 9TH.

BRING YOUR FAVORITE DISH AND SHARE WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

CONTACT BERT PADGETT FOR MORE INFORATION AT 850-535-2737, HOME PHONE. LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING EVERYONE AND HAVING WONDERFUL FELLOWSHIP AND GREAT SINGING.