The KMS 5th Grade Christmas Card Contest hosted by the Chipley Christmas Fest was a huge success! The cards were beautifully done and tough for this year’s judges to pick winners. The winning classroom’s for this year’s contest were:

1st place – Mr. Laney’s 5th Grade Class

2nd place – Mrs. King’s 5th Grade Class

3rd place – Mrs. Franklin’s 5th Grade Class

Winners all received trophies and the first place classroom received a free pizza party courtesy of Hungry Howie’s. The Christmas cards were displayed at the festival and our annual auction of the cards opened that night. Residents will be allowed to place bids on the cards until December 15th. Winners of the cards will be able to pick their cards up at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce during business hours. Proceeds from the card auction will go to local charities picked by the winning classroom. Last year’s winning classroom donated the proceeds from that auction to Washington/Holmes ARC, Chipley Animal Shelter, Washington County Council on Aging and the Washington County Historical Society.