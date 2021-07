Mr. John L. Kitt, age 43, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Marianna, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Sunland Chapel.

Mr. Kitt will be laid to rest in the Whitmire Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.