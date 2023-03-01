Kindergarten and VPK Registration for 2023-2024

Kate M. Smith (Kindergarten), Washington County VPK Center (VPK) and Vernon Elementary School (VPK & Kindergarten) will begin Registration on April 3, 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration packets will be available in the appropriate School Offices. All forms and documentation is required. All registration is online now…. Please see the instructions below:

If you have a new student (NOT previously enrolled in Washington County Schools) you may choose the “Enroll Now” option located at www.wcsdschools.com and complete the online registration form.

Parents/guardians of returning students will need to:

Log into the Parent Portal.

Go to the student’s information box and click on “Form Summary.”

Complete the Student Information Update/Returning Student Form under Available Forms.

VPK openings are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Please see office staff at Washington County VPK Center or call 850-638-6380 for more details.

Children starting VPK must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2023. Children starting Kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2023.

You must provide: