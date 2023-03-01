Kindergarten and VPK Registration for 2023-2024

Kate M. Smith (Kindergarten), Washington County VPK Center (VPK) and Vernon Elementary School (VPK & Kindergarten) will begin Registration on April 3, 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration packets will be available in the appropriate School Offices. All forms and documentation is required. All registration is online now…. Please see the instructions below:
If you have a new student (NOT previously enrolled in Washington County Schools) you may choose the “Enroll Now” option located at www.wcsdschools.com and complete the online registration form.
Parents/guardians of returning students will need to:
- Log into the Parent Portal.
- Go to the student’s information box and click on “Form Summary.”
- Complete the Student Information Update/Returning Student Form under Available Forms.
VPK openings are limited and will be filled on a first come, first serve basis. Please see office staff at Washington County VPK Center or call 850-638-6380 for more details.
Children starting VPK must be 4 years of age on or before September 1, 2023. Children starting Kindergarten must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2023.
You must provide:
- Certified Birth Certificate (not hospital copy)
- Florida Immunization Record (can be obtained at location shots were received…i.e. Health Dept. or Doctors office.
- Florida Physical (must be dated within one year of first day of school)
- Early Learning Coalition Certificate (VPK Students ONLY)
- Social Security Card (optional)