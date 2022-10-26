Kerry Wilkie Carlton Obit

Kerry Wilkie Carlton, age 70, passed from this life Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Fl. She was born in Lakeland, Florida on July 17, 1952 to Lewis Bascom and Barbara June (Wilson) Carlton. Kerry worked in the maintenance department at Walmart.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Kerry is survived by her sister; Pamela Carlton, her nephew; Joshua Carlton and her great niece; Elizabeth Carlton. Memorialization is by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.