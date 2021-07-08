Dennis Duane Kerr (Ret SFC U. S. Army), 73, formerly of Marianna, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the home of his son in Wausau, FL, following an extended illness.

Dennis was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on January 19, 1948. He was a retired SFC, U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam where he received several bronze stars and several other citations, medals and awards. After his retirement he and his family moved to Graceville. Dennis was employed with City of Graceville for several years, a driver for Graceville Oil Company until their closing and a bus driver for the Jackson County School Board. Dennis will long be remembered for his service to our Country and the work ethic he always showed.

A celebration of his life will be held at the graveside 1 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Bill Luker officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Dennis is survived by his beloved sons Ricky Duane “Rick” Kerr (Susan), Wausau, Shawn Kerr, Bonifay, three grandsons Ricky Duane “RD” Kerr, Jr., Andrew Kerr, Blake Kerr (Hannah), great grandson Bentley Kerr; two brothers Ed Kerr, George Kerr.